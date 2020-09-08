ESPN Releases Prediction For Clemson vs. Wake Forest

Believe it or not, ACC football begins this week. Reigning conference champion Clemson begins its 2020 campaign this Saturday against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor has released its prediction for the ACC contest. To no surprise, the matchup predictor favors the Clemson Tigers.

ESPN’s Matchup Predictor gives Clemson a 97 percent chance of beating Wake Forest compared to just a three percent chance for the Demon Deacons to pull off the upset.

We feel similarly about Saturday’s ACC contest. Clemson enters the year as the overwhelming national championship favorite, thanks to Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne returning for the 2020 season. Meanwhile, Wake Forest will likely struggle after losing quarterback Jamie Newman to Georgia (Newman has since opted out of playing in the 2020 season).

Clemson enters Saturday’s game against the Demon Deacons as 33-point favorites, per ESPN’s Pick Center. Last year’s game between the two ACC opponents resulted in a similar blowout.

The Tigers beat Wake Forest 52-3 last season at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium. Trevor Lawrence completed 21-of-27 passes for 272 yards and four touchdowns while running back Travis Etienne added 122 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries.

Clemson looks to have a similar performance against Wake Forest on Saturday. The Tigers take on the Demon Deacons at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC this upcoming Saturday.