ESPN’s Adam Schefter Reveals When Trevor Lawrence Tested Positive

On Thursday night, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced he tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of the positive test, Lawrence won’t be on the field this weekend against Boston College. All eyes now shift to Clemson’s massive game against Notre Dame next weekend.

ACC rules stipulate that a player must quarantine for at least 10 days after testing positive. That puts him in jeopardy of missing the game against the Fighting Irish – depending on when he tested positive.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed Lawrence tested positive on Wednesday.

“Trevor Lawrence’s COVID test was taken Wednesday and that counts as day one in his 10-day countdown to be eligible to play next Saturday against Notre Dame,” Schefter reported. “It’s possible he had symptoms earlier, which could even push up his eligibility to play if he tests negative.”

College football insider Pat Forde also suggested Lawrence may be able to return before the Notre Dame game. However, he might only be able to fit in one practice beforehand.

“Per sources, Lawrence’s 10-day window will be over before Notre Dame game,” Forde reported. “But: how his symptoms evolve and cardiac eval will decide things. He also would obviously be heading into the game with maybe one practice, maybe none.”

Clemson obviously has a better chance to win with Lawrence on the field. However, if he’s not healthy enough, the Tigers will have to roll with backup with backup quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei.