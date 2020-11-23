ESPN’s Booger McFarland Has Blunt Message For Dabo Swinney

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland had a harsh message for Dabo Swinney following the Clemson head coach’s controversial comments on Sunday night.

Swinney went off on Florida State for canceling Saturday’s game against Clemson. The Seminoles called off the game against the Tigers hours before kickoff on Saturday morning.

Florida State and Clemson were unable to agree on the game being safe enough to play after a Tigers player tested positive. The player, who traveled with the team, did not test positive until arrival in Tallahassee. ACC protocols would have allowed the game to be played, but Florida State said no.

“This game was not canceled because of COVID,” Swinney said on Sunday. “COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. I have no doubt their players wanted to play and would have played. And same with the coaches. To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game.”

Swinney has faced major criticism for his comments. Among the people criticizing Swinney is Booger McFarland.

“I’m a Dabo fan however this is the most idiotic thing I’ve heard a person in his position say Especially when it was his player that had Covid,” the ESPN analyst tweeted.

That’s a pretty fair point.

Clemson remains in contention for the College Football Playoff, but it remains to be seen if the Tigers will get to – or want to – play Florida State.