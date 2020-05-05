The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books. Draft expert Mel Kiper is already looking ahead to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Kiper released his top 10 prospects for the 2021 draft on Tuesday morning during ESPN’s “Get Up!” Of course, the major debate revolves around Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields.

Both elite signal-callers are expected to be selected within the first three picks of the 2021 NFL Draft. As of this moment, Kiper prefers Lawrence over Fields.

Fields isn’t slotted at No. 2 on Kiper’s Big Board, though. Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell checks in second overall with Fields at No. 3. Kiper’s top 10 prospects for the 2021 NFL Draft can be found below, courtesy of Saturday Down South:

QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson OT Penei Sewell, Oregon QB Justin Fields, Ohio State WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU OLB Micah Parsons, Penn State CB Shaun Wade, Ohio State CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota DT Marvin Wilson, Florida State CB/S Jevon Holland, Oregon

Ohio State and Oregon are tied for the most players in the top 10 with two each. Fortunately, we’ll see that abundance of talent take the field this fall as the Buckeyes travel to Eugene to face the Ducks at Autzen Stadium.

Overall, four Big Ten players are featured in Kiper’s top 10 – the most of any conference.

It’ll interesting to see what changes are made to Kiper’s Big Board over the next year.