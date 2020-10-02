ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Suggests Trevor Lawrence Should Stay At Clemson If Jets Have No. 1 Pick

There’s still 12 weeks left to go in the 2020 season, but it already feels like the New York Jets are on the clock. But ESPN radio host and diehard Jets fan Mike Greenberg has some advice for Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence should his favorite team get the top pick.

On Friday’s edition of Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin, the ESPN host suggested that Lawrence should consider staying at Clemson another year to avoid going to the Jets. Lawrence is expected to leave Clemson after the 2020 college football season despite being a junior.

“If I were Trevor Lawrence, and the Jets have the first pick in the draft, you would have to think long and hard about staying at Clemson,” Greenberg said. “The Jets are a train wreck and there isn’t any obvious reason to think it’s getting any better.”

Greenberg pointed out that Peyton Manning made a similar decision, though maybe not for the same reason, when the Jets had the top pick in the 1997 NFL Draft. The Jets ended up trading the No. 1 overall pick that year, and Manning went to the Colts the following year.

pic.twitter.com/IHkQMcAiiV — Keyshawn, JWill & Zubin (@KeyJayandZ) October 2, 2020

The Jets are a bonafide mess at just about every level of the organization.

The owners have been committed to a structure where the GM and head coach report to them separately. That all but excludes coaches who want roster control from joining the team.

Meanwhile, those same owners seem committed to keeping Adam Gase as their head coach.

Given what’s happened with Sam Darnold, it’s not hard to sell Lawrence on staying far away from Florham Park.

