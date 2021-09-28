For the first time in a long time, the Clemson Tigers look very vulnerable. This past Saturday, the reigning ACC champions lost to the NC State Wolfpack on the road to drop to 2-2 on the season.
One of the main reasons why Clemson isn’t dominant this year is because its offense isn’t explosive at all. The passing attack has been underwhelming under DJ Uiagalelei, which is odd because he looked sharp as a freshman in 2020.
During the latest episode of ESPN’s “College Football Podcast,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on the Tigers’ slow start to the 2021 season.
When speaking about Clemson’s recent rough patch, Finebaum took a few shots at head coach Dabo Swinney. He called Swinney a “terrible loser” that nobody wants to hear from.
“Dabo Swinney, for all of his charm, is a pretty lousy loser,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Down South. “Nobody wants to hear his whine, nobody really wants to hear him say whatever he says. He’s a good winner — well, he’s not even a good winner. But he’s a terrible loser.”
As for improvements that need to be made on the field, Finebaum believes the Tigers’ offensive line has to be better moving forward.
“I really do think it starts at the offensive line position,” Finebaum. “I heard Dabo a month ago saying, ‘we are much better at the offensive line. I really like this offensive line.’ If he likes that offensive line, he likes bad football because they can’t block anything. They’re done for the season; it doesn’t matter who’s left.”
Clemson’s schedule won’t get any easier, as it’ll take on Boston College this weekend.
If the Tigers can’t defeat the Eagles at home this Saturday, they’ll be a sub-.500 team.