“Dabo Swinney, for all of his charm, is a pretty lousy loser,” Finebaum said, via Saturday Down South. “Nobody wants to hear his whine, nobody really wants to hear him say whatever he says. He’s a good winner — well, he’s not even a good winner. But he’s a terrible loser.”

As for improvements that need to be made on the field, Finebaum believes the Tigers’ offensive line has to be better moving forward.

“I really do think it starts at the offensive line position,” Finebaum. “I heard Dabo a month ago saying, ‘we are much better at the offensive line. I really like this offensive line.’ If he likes that offensive line, he likes bad football because they can’t block anything. They’re done for the season; it doesn’t matter who’s left.”

Clemson’s schedule won’t get any easier, as it’ll take on Boston College this weekend.

If the Tigers can’t defeat the Eagles at home this Saturday, they’ll be a sub-.500 team.