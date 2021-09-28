For the first time in a long time, the Clemson Tigers look very vulnerable. This past Saturday, the reigning ACC champions lost to the NC State Wolfpack on the road to drop to 2-2 on the season.

One of the main reasons why Clemson isn’t dominant this year is because its offense isn’t explosive at all. The passing attack has been underwhelming under DJ Uiagalelei, which is odd because he looked sharp as a freshman in 2020.

During the latest episode of ESPN’s “College Football Podcast,” Paul Finebaum shared his thoughts on the Tigers’ slow start to the 2021 season.

When speaking about Clemson’s recent rough patch, Finebaum took a few shots at head coach Dabo Swinney. He called Swinney a “terrible loser” that nobody wants to hear from.