The College Football Playoff National Championship Game matchup is set. No. 1 LSU will take on No. 3 Clemson for the right to finish 15-0 and with another national title for their trophy case.

Clemson is the defending national champion and is currently riding a 29-game winning streak. One more national title would give them 30 straight wins – the longest streak since the legendary Miami Hurricanes of the early-2000s. They come into this game boasting the No. 1 scoring defense in the nation, and averaging over 45 points per game on offense.

LSU is coming arguably the most resounding bowl win in years, trouncing Oklahoma in a 63-28 Peach Bowl win. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow through seven touchdowns in the first half, and was one of countless record-setters. But Clemson represents arguably the most challenging team he’s ever faced before.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Clemson will win the game. The computer model gives the ACC champions a 55.5 percent chance to win the National Championship Game.

This will be only fourth meeting ever between the two schools. LSU won the first two meetings – the 1959 Sugar Bowl and 1996 Peach Bowl – while Clemson got their first win in the 2012 Peach Bowl.

All three meetings have been decided by one score.

LSU were named national champions after beating Clemson in 1959. 61 years later, Clemson will have the chance to return the favor or let history repeat itself.

The game will be played on January 13 at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN.