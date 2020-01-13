ESPN’s Ryan Leaf Makes Clemson vs. LSU Score Prediction

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is almost upon us and the experts are all getting in their predictions.

Among them is former Washington State QB and current ESPN analyst Ryan Leaf. The former No. 2 NFL Draft pick took to Twitter today and expressed how excited he is to see the game.

Leaf pointed out that has been singing the praises of Clemson all year, and isn’t about to stop now.

He concluded by picking Clemson upset LSU and win 48-38.

It’s finally here, the #CFBNationalChampionship is upon us. Two elite teams in @ClemsonFB & @LSUfootball battle for the ultimate prize!! I’ve had Clemson as the best team in the country since my first poll all the way back in August. Having said that…CLEMSON WINS 48-38!!

Clemson is riding a 29-game winning streak that dates back to the start of the 2018 season. During that winning streak they’ve won two ACC titles and beaten Alabama in a national title game.

But despite starting the 2019 season as the No. 1 team in the nation, they lost several spots after nearly losing an early-season game to North Carolina. It took months for Clemson to rise all the way up to No. 3, but not before the clobbered everyone else in their path.

They head into this game against LSU with a top five offense and the No. 1 defense in the nation.

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game will be played at 8:00 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.