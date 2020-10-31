The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Dabo Swinney, Trevor Lawrence

Dabo Swinney and Trevor Lawrence interact during Clemson's win over Florida State.TALLAHASSEE, FL - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers talks to quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 before the game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the college football world was shocked to learn that Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence tested positive for COVID-19.

The news came just a few days before the team’s matchup against Boston College. With news that Lawrence was positive, the Tigers turned to true freshman quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei for the start.

Unfortunately for the Tigers, he looked like a true freshman and the program made few costly mistakes in the first half. Boston College, meanwhile, played nearly flawless football en route to a 28-13 halftime lead.

Of course, the upset bid wouldn’t be complete without a few jokes made at the expense of the No. 1 team in the country. Everyone seemed to make the same joke about Dabo Swinney bringing Trevor Lawrence out for the second half – even after his positive test.

Here’s the most common joke.

That’s in reference to Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner who tested positive for COVID-19 during Game 6 of the World Series.

He was forced to come out of the game, but then went back onto the field with his teammates after the Dodgers took down the Tampa Bay Rays.

Of course, Dabo is not going to put his team in danger by putting Trevor Lawrence on the field this afternoon. The star quarterback isn’t even in the building as the Tigers fight to avoid the upset.

However, the jokes are still fun.


