The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Making The Same Dabo Swinney Joke Tonight

A closeup of Dabo Swinney.CLEMSON, SC - OCTOBER 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers walks the sidelines during the Tigers' game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Memorial Stadium on October 7, 2017 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

On the field right now, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson team is trailing No. 3 Ohio State by two touchdowns in the first half of the Sugar Bowl.

On Twitter, Dabo is the butt of jokes at the moment, and most of them revolve around where he ranked the Buckeyes on his final Coaches Poll ballot. The Clemson head coach famously put Ohio State in the 11th slot.

Swinney’s reasoning for the low ranking was the fact OSU only played six games this season due to COVID-19, while his team and others played nearly twice that many.

“They’re plenty good enough and talented enough to beat us and good enough to win the national championship,” Swinney told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi this week. “But in my opinion, I don’t think that it’s right that three teams have to play 13 games to win it all and one team has to play eight. What universe am I living in? And it has nothing to do with them. It was about qualifying. And I didn’t think they were qualified.”

Dabo is certainly entitled to his opinion, and he’s obviously more than comfortable sharing it. However, the consequences of that are that you get mocked pretty heavily on Twitter when the team you ranked 11th takes a two-score lead on your squad.

If this result holds, these jokes will be flying for quite some time.

Clemson has been able to move the ball throughout this first half, but the Tigers have struggled mightily on defense. If they want to get back in this game, they’ll need to change that moving forward.

Clemson-Ohio State is on ESPN.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.