Everyone’s Making The Same Dabo Swinney Joke Tonight

On the field right now, Dabo Swinney’s Clemson team is trailing No. 3 Ohio State by two touchdowns in the first half of the Sugar Bowl.

On Twitter, Dabo is the butt of jokes at the moment, and most of them revolve around where he ranked the Buckeyes on his final Coaches Poll ballot. The Clemson head coach famously put Ohio State in the 11th slot.

Swinney’s reasoning for the low ranking was the fact OSU only played six games this season due to COVID-19, while his team and others played nearly twice that many.

“They’re plenty good enough and talented enough to beat us and good enough to win the national championship,” Swinney told ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi this week. “But in my opinion, I don’t think that it’s right that three teams have to play 13 games to win it all and one team has to play eight. What universe am I living in? And it has nothing to do with them. It was about qualifying. And I didn’t think they were qualified.”

Dabo is certainly entitled to his opinion, and he’s obviously more than comfortable sharing it. However, the consequences of that are that you get mocked pretty heavily on Twitter when the team you ranked 11th takes a two-score lead on your squad.

Gonna need Maria Taylor to ask Dabo where he’d rank Ohio State in his poll at halftime. — Cory Smith (@RCorySmith) January 2, 2021

Damn, the #11 ranked team is putting in work in Dabo&his crew — DeEddie sanders (@deeddie_sanders) January 2, 2021

my god Dabo doesn’t want to see the #10 team in the country if we’re #11 — Ohio’s Tate (@BarstoolTate) January 2, 2021

Ohio state taking that #11 ranking from Dabo real personal — The Big Hunt and Diabeto Podcast (@BHDPOD) January 2, 2021

I don’t think Dabo should’ve ranked Ohio State No. 11 — Dustin Schutte (@SchutteCFB) January 2, 2021

No. 11 Ohio St. 28

No. 2 Clemson 14 — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) January 2, 2021

Imagine what Coastal Carolina would be doing if Dabo’s #11 team is scoring on every possession — Elias Nunley (@elias_nunley) January 2, 2021

Somebody let Dabo know the number 11 team is competing 😏😏 — Holden bufford (@holden_bufford) January 2, 2021

"They are number 11"-Dabo Sweeney — Kyle Pitts SZN (@OHAndILSportFan) January 2, 2021

If this result holds, these jokes will be flying for quite some time.

Clemson has been able to move the ball throughout this first half, but the Tigers have struggled mightily on defense. If they want to get back in this game, they’ll need to change that moving forward.

