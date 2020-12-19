The Spun

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Clemson vs. Notre Dame

Trevor Lawrence runs against Notre Dame.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 19: Quarterback Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers runs with the ball in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium on December 19, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The sequel is almost never better than the original, as the old saying goes. The same could be said for Clemson-Notre Dame part two.

Clemson-Notre Dame part one was incredible, and might’ve been the best game of the season. Ian Book and the Fighting Irish escaped with a 47-40 overtime win in South Bend, sparking a controversial field rushing that night.

Fast forward to Dec. 19, the highly-anticipated rematch proved to be a major dud. Notre Dame scored just three points in the first half as Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers jumped out to a 24-3 lead.

Saturday evening’s ACC Championship Game proved the old saying. Sequels are never better than the original.

Now the question becomes will the committee kick Notre Dame out of the playoff?

Coming into the night, the general consensus was the Fighting Irish would get in, even with an ACC Championship Game loss, as long as they kept the score close. Saturday night’s game turned into a blowout rather quickly, meaning the playoff committee now has its toughest task yet.

Notre Dame has impressive wins over Clemson and North Carolina this season. No. 5 Texas A&M, meanwhile, has a win over No. 7 Florida and a loss to No. 1 Alabama. The Aggies have also been impressive as of late, and may get the nod for the No. 4 seed when all is said and done.

Notre Dame needs a big fourth quarter against Clemson to keep its playoff hopes alive. Tune into ABC to catch the rest of the action.


