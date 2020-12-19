Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Clemson vs. Notre Dame

The sequel is almost never better than the original, as the old saying goes. The same could be said for Clemson-Notre Dame part two.

Clemson-Notre Dame part one was incredible, and might’ve been the best game of the season. Ian Book and the Fighting Irish escaped with a 47-40 overtime win in South Bend, sparking a controversial field rushing that night.

Fast forward to Dec. 19, the highly-anticipated rematch proved to be a major dud. Notre Dame scored just three points in the first half as Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers jumped out to a 24-3 lead.

Saturday evening’s ACC Championship Game proved the old saying. Sequels are never better than the original.

The sequel is rarely as good as the original. — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) December 19, 2020

Now the question becomes will the committee kick Notre Dame out of the playoff?

Coming into the night, the general consensus was the Fighting Irish would get in, even with an ACC Championship Game loss, as long as they kept the score close. Saturday night’s game turned into a blowout rather quickly, meaning the playoff committee now has its toughest task yet.

Notre Dame has impressive wins over Clemson and North Carolina this season. No. 5 Texas A&M, meanwhile, has a win over No. 7 Florida and a loss to No. 1 Alabama. The Aggies have also been impressive as of late, and may get the nod for the No. 4 seed when all is said and done.

Notre Dame needs a big fourth quarter against Clemson to keep its playoff hopes alive. Tune into ABC to catch the rest of the action.