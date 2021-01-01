Fans React To Colin Cowherd’s Bold Trevor Lawrence Statement

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been sensational since arriving on the scene in 2018. Is he the greatest quarterback in the history of college football though? Well, Colin Cowherd thinks so.

During this Friday’s edition of The Herd, Cowherd made an argument for Lawrence being the greatest college football quarterback of all-time.

“We’ll never see a kid this good,” Cowherd said. “He will go into the NFL this year and be a top-12 quarterback. You think I’m crazy? Justin Herbert already is.”

Lawrence’s production has been outstanding every year with the Tigers, but it’s tough to say he’s the greatest player in the sport’s history. When it comes to having an impact on college football, players like Joe Burrow, Matt Leinart, Tim Tebow and Vince Young rank above Lawrence.

Trevor Lawrence is the greatest college football QB of all-time: "We'll never see a kid this good. He will go into the NFL this year and be a Top 12 QB." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/acY5gv8qYQ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 1, 2021

Some fans are wondering if Lawrence will even go down as the greatest quarterback in Clemson history.

“Trevor Lawrence isn’t even the best Clemson quarterback of all-time,” one fan replied to Cowherd. “How can he be the greatest college quarterback of all-time when he hasn’t even surpassed Deshaun Watson yet.”

Another national title would probably give Lawrence the edge over Watson, who will be remembered forever for his game-winning touchdown pass to Hunter Renfrow in the 2017 national title game.

Lawrence might go down as the best NFL prospect in college football history. However, it doesn’t sound like the rest of the world agrees with Cowherd’s take about the Clemson quarterback being the best college football player ever.