Fiesta Bowl Referee Explains Why Clemson Fumble Was Overturned

Ohio State Clemson fumble in second half.

The one play that will define last night’s Fiesta Bowl in the years ahead will be the overturned fumble that took an Ohio State defensive touchdown off the board.

In live action, the play was ruled a catch-and-fumble by Clemson’s Justyn Ross and an Ohio State scoop-and-score.

However, after review, the original decision was overruled.

Ohio State fans were livid at the ruling, as was Buckeyes AD Gene Smith. After the game, Fiesta Bowl referee Ken Williamson offered his explanation for the reversal.

“We had a lot of good looks on it,” Williamson said, via Eleven Warriors. “We put on fast motion and slow motion. The player did not complete the process of the catch, so, therefore, the pass was incomplete.”

Williamson also said that the ball was “becoming loose” in Ross’ hands.

This explanation will do little to comfort angry OSU fans. They will be upset with Williamson’s decision for decades to come.


