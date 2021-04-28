Photo: First Look At Trevor Lawrence’s NFL Draft Suit

The Spun

With the NFL Draft just a day away, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is taking care of a few things on his schedule before he officially becomes a professional athlete.

Earlier today, Lawrence signed an endorsement deal with Adidas. He has already signed deals with Gatorade and crypto company Blockfolio.

Though he won’t be attending the draft in Cleveland, the projected No. 1 overall pick will still look sharp on Thursday night.

ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller posted a photo of Lawrence getting fitted for the draft. His suit jacket was shown in the picture, but fans are hoping that it’ll include Jacksonville Jaguars colors.

Here’s the photo that Miller posted on social media:

Jacksonville hasn’t announced how it’ll use the No. 1 overall pick. However, just about everyone around the league expects Lawrence to come off the board first.

Lawrence has been labeled the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. During his Clemson career, he completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 10,098 yards, 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. He’s so dynamic that head coach Dabo Swinney compared him to one of the NBA’s best players.

“You watch Steph Curry shoot the ball and you just go ‘wow’ just to sit there and watch this guy shoot the basketball,” Swinney said. “Well, that’s how you feel when you watch Trevor throw a football. When you get to see him live and you get to see him move, you just go ‘wow.’ It’s just different.”

NFL fans will get to hear Lawrence’s name called very soon, as the draft is set to begin tomorrow at 8 p.m. EST on ESPN.


