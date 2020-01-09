The 5 States With The Most Players In The National Title Game

With the national title game only a few days away from kicking off, FOX Sports shared an awesome graphic that shows which states are being represented by Clemson and LSU players.

It shouldn’t surprise many people that Louisiana is being represented the most in the national championship game. LSU does recruit a plethora of homegrown talent.

Following Louisiana on the list is South Carolina, which also makes sense due to its proximity to Clemson. The former has 63 players competing in the Clemson-LSU game, whereas the latter holds claim to 44 players.

Georgia, Texas and Alabama round out the top five for states with the most players in the championship game.

In total there are 17 states being represented in the national title game.

Check it out:

👀🙌 RT if your state will be represented in the CFP Championship game! pic.twitter.com/RfCN4yIZJB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) January 8, 2020

It’s always fun to see which players produce the top athletes in college football.

The totals would indicate that Louisiana and South Carolina generate the best recruits, but even the states with lower totals have done their parts. For example, Tennessee is where Clemson superstars Trevor Lawrence and Tee Higgins are from.

Kickoff for the national title game is at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.