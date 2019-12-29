FiveThirtyEight Releases Prediction For LSU-Clemson

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is 15 days away but the predictions for the big game are already pouring in.

LSU has the No. 1 scoring offense in the nation, averaging over 48 points per game. Despite a 14-0 record, defense is their biggest question mark since they’re giving over 21 points per game. But many of those points have been given up once their games were long-since decided.

Clemson boasts the No. 4 scoring offense, putting up more than 45 points a game – better than last year. Defensively the Tigers are better too, only giving up just over 11 points per game. They gave Ohio State fits in the Fiesta Bowl and are a force to be reckoned with.

LSU is a slight favorite in Vegas right now, but the analytics site FiveThirtyEight appears to disagree with that assessment.

FiveThirtyEight is projecting that Clemson has the slight edge over LSU in this game. The prediction model is giving the ACC Champions a 52-percent chance to win the national title.

Between the two teams, only Clemson showed any signs of weakness in their bowl wins. But even the highly-touted Buckeyes couldn’t overcome them.

LSU-Clemson will take place on January 13 at 8 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.