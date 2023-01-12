Football World Reacts To Clemson's Significant Firing

Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator next season. The program has parted ways with Brandon Streeter, per multiple reports.

Streeter has been part of Clemson's coaching staff since 2015. He was the team's quarterbacks coach and recruiting coordinator before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

The Tigers had some bright moments on offense this past season, but that unit really struggled in the Orange Bowl.

Although it's tough to place all of the blame on Streeter, it sounds like Clemson fans are happy about the coaching change.

"About time," one person said.

"Can’t believe it… happy for the program," another person wrote. "Disappointed for Streeter but I hope he finds his place somewhere."

"Dabo out to prove me and everyone else that he is back," a Clemson fan tweeted. "Oh, I applaud. I applaud loudly."

Clemson finished the season ranked 48th in total offense.

Now, the pressure is on Dabo Swinney to find a worthy replacement for offensive coordinator.