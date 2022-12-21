Football World Reacts To Dabo Swinney's Recruiting Quote

SOUTH BEND, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 07: Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers signals to his players in the second quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium on November 7, 2020 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Matt Cashore-Pool/Getty Images)

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has had some interesting takes over the years on the reality of NIL and players being compensated.

Today's comment might take the cake though. Asked about NIL during his Signing Day press conference, Swinney dropped an all-time cringeworthy quote.

"We built this program on NIL. We really did. ... We built this program in God's Name, Image and Likeness," he said, via Matt Connolly of On3Sports.

The reactions to these quotes from college football media are exactly what you might have expected.

"!!!" tweeted Stewart Mandel of The Athletic.

"Dangerously approaching peak Dabo," added SI's Dan Lyons.

This isn't real. There's no way this is real," contributed WKYC's Ben Axelrod.

"I... I can't imagine saying this with a straight face," admitted Patrick Murphy of Bucknuts.

"There is no one in sports cheesier than Dabo," said KSR's Matt Jones.

As for me, I'm still rereading this quote and trying to process it. It's like a parody tweet come to life.

Only Dabo.