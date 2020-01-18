Former Clemson 4-Star Recruit Announces Transfer

Clemson DE Xavier Kelly announced his entrance into the NCAA Transfer Portal on Saturday. Kelly will be immediately eligible to play in the 2020-21 season.

The defensive end struggled to carve out playing time along Clemson’s elite defensive line the past few years. Kelly was primarily a reserve for Brent Venable’s defense since 2016.

Kelly made his transfer announcement on Twitter. The former Clemson DE clearly cherished his time with the Tigers.

“I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and the entire Clemson family for all of the love and support they have provided me over the last few years,” Kelly wrote. “I was hold onto all of the memories that were shared with my brothers during my time at Clemson University. … With that being said, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and continue my football career elsewhere. It has been an honor to say that I have graduated from Clemson. Clemson will always have a special place in my heart.”

The defensive end’s full announcement can be read below.

Kelly came to Clemson as a 4-star recruit in the 2016 recruiting cycle. He ranked as the No. 8 WDE and No. 100 prospect in his class, according to 247Sports.

The 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end will be a sought-after grad transfer this off-season.