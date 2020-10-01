Former Clemson 5-Star RB Linked To SEC Program

Earlier Thursday afternoon, the Clemson Tigers saw one of the team’s highest-rated recent recruits enter the transfer portal.

Five-star running back Demarkcus Bowman decided he had enough of the Tigers program. Although he’s just a freshman, Bowman entered his name into the transfer portal heading into Week 4.

Immediately after the news broke, fans from around the country clamored for their program to reach out to the talented running back. However, one program appears to have emerged as a legitimate contender to land him.

Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators recruited Bowman hard before he took his talents to play for Dabo Swinney and the Tigers. Now that he’s back on the open market, college football analysts expect the Gators to make a run at Bowman.

SEC analyst Michael Bratton connected the dots earlier this afternoon.

If I recall correctly, Demarkcus Bowman was a big Florida target previously. Gators have a need for a big-time running back at the moment… https://t.co/rbSOEgy6hq — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 1, 2020

But he’s not alone.

247Sports analyst Thomas Goldkamp also suggested Dan Mullen and company will try to land the top transfer.

“Dan Mullen might just have his next former five-star prospect from the transfer portal lined up,” Goldkamp wrote. “Bowman was a 5-star prospect from Lakeland, Fla., that Florida fought hard for in the 2020 recruiting class but ultimately lost to Clemson.”

The 5-foot-10, 190-pound freshman appeared in Clemson’s first two games in relief of star Travis Etienne, rushing nine times for 32 yards.

Gators fans will be patiently waiting for Bowman to announce his transfer decision.