Former Clemson Football Player Died Tuesday At 57

On Tuesday afternoon, the college football world received some devastating news when a former player passed away.

Former Clemson quarterback Todd Schonhar passed away following a battle with COVID-19, the school announced. He was just 57 years old.

Schonhar served as a graduate assistant for the football program during the 1988-89 seasons under Danny Ford. Clemson football writer Grace Raynor first reported the news from the Tigers.

“Sad news out of Clemson: the athletic department announces that former Clemson football player and graduate assistant coach Todd Schonhar died early Tuesday morning after a battle with COVID-19,” she said on Twitter. “He was 57 years old.”

Local radio host Mickey Plyler reported that Schonhar had been hospitalized over the weekend following a bout with pneumonia.

“Clemson family one of our own needs our prayers,” he said on Twitter. “Todd Schonhar has Covid and is in an induced coma with double pneumonia. He was a quarterback at Easley and Clemson in the 1980s and is one of the most entertaining people I have ever met.”

Unfortunately, just four days later, the former Tigers quarterback passed away.

Schonnhar was a walk-on quarterback for the Tigers, where he played from 1982-86. He eventually joined the team as an assistant coach for two seasons – one of which saw Clemson win the ACC.

Our thoughts are with the Schonhar family and Tigers football community.