Former Clemson, Missouri QB Kelly Bryant Lands NFL Workout

Kelly Bryant had impressive numbers at both Clemson and Missouri, and yet it wasn’t enough for the dual-threat quarterback to get drafted. However, it appears his luck is finally starting to turn.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network is reporting that Arizona will bring in Bryant for a workout. The NFL recently lifted its tryout ban, which was originally in place due to COVID-19.

Now that workouts can take place in the NFL, there should be a handful of undrafted rookies that’ll get a chance to show what they’re capable of doing on the gridiron.

Bryant spent four years at Clemson before transferring to Missouri. Although he did get invited to the NFL Scouting Combine, none of the 32 teams in the league used a draft pick on him.

The #Cardinals are bringing in former Clemson and Missouri QB Kelly Bryant for a workout, source said. The NFL lifting the tryout ban yesterday should help some undrafted rookies. And Bryant was among the most surprising players to go unsigned in April. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2020

The Cardinals already have three quarterbacks on their roster, but Bryant is a versatile athlete and could potentially be used in a different role.

Kyler Murray should be Arizona’s starter for the foreseeable future. The front office could always use more depth just in case of an emergency though.

During his first year as a starter at Clemson, Bryant threw for 2,802 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also added 665 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

At Missouri, Bryant had 2,215 passing yards and 15 touchdowns. The good news is that his production remained almost the same despite facing SEC defenses on a weekly basis.

We’ll see if Bryant can impress the Cardinals enough to receive a contract.