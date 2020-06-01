Former Clemson OC Jeff Scott Tweets Message Of Support For Justyn Ross

Jeff Scott may be the head coach at South Florida, but he’s still staying in touch with several Clemson players. Scott posted a heartfelt message for Tigers wide receiver Justyn Ross after Ross received unfortunate injury news on Monday.

Ross will not play in the 2020 season as he’s set to undergo neck and spine surgery this Friday. An X-ray revealed earlier this spring that Ross was born with something called “congenital fusion.” The Clemson receiver’s football career could be in jeopardy as a whole.

There’s no doubt this is a massive loss for a Clemson team with National Championship aspirations this upcoming season. But for now, Scott, among others, is thinking about Ross’ well-being.

The former Clemson offensive coordinator sent a supportive message to Ross after the unfortunate injury news. Check out his message to the Clemson receiver in the tweet below:

My thoughts, prayers and nothing but love goes out to JRoss right now. I KNOW what he has inside of him. He will come back stronger in ‘21 than any WR in the country. You can take that to the bank…..Just like Mike Williams did in ‘16 after missing ‘15 due to neck surgery #WRU https://t.co/1mISV5TAtE — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) June 1, 2020

“My thoughts, prayers and nothing but love goes out to JRoss right now,” Scott wrote on Twitter. “I KNOW what he has inside of him. He will come back stronger in ‘21 than any WR in the country. You can take that to the bank…..Just like Mike Williams did in ‘16 after missing ‘15 due to neck surgery.”

Scott is well-known for his personable relationships with his players. This just goes to show how much he actually cares about his current and former players.

We’re certainly hoping Ross can come back from his injury and continue his football career in 2021.