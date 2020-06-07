Former Clemson Player Responds To Dabo Swinney Accusation

Former Clemson tight end Brandon Ford took to Twitter this morning to defend his former head coach Dabo Swinney.

On Saturday night, another former Clemson player, Haamid Williams, tweeted about an alleged incident during his time with the Tigers. A running back, Williams began his Clemson career as a walk-on in 2012 and appeared in two games in 2013.

Williams accused Swinney of using the n-word while trying to get players to turn down loud music in the locker room one day.

“We played music everyday before practice for obvious reasons. Mike Reed, new/prospective CB coach came to visit and he toured our locker room while we were listening to music,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “Dabo walked into the meeting room and said ‘I don’t want to walk in the locker room with guests/future coaches hearing n—a this n—a that in our house.’ Some people just walked out of the team meeting room because they didn’t want to hear his shit.”

Dabo walked into the meeting room and said "i don't want to walk in the locker room with guests/future coaches hearing nigga this nigga that in our house". Some people just walked out of the team meeting room because they didn't want to hear his shit — Haamid Williams (@HWill39) June 6, 2020

Naturally, Williams’ allegation drew plenty of reaction. Swinney is already under fire for his perceived lack of response to the death of George Floyd and ongoing protests as well as a confirmed incident involving assistant coach Danny Pearman using a racial slur in practice.

However, Ford, who played at Clemson from 2009-12, disputed Williams’ version of events. He responded to his former teammate and said his story is “false.”

“Bro, not telling you how you should have addressed it but I was there and it’s false, I don’t recall him saying the N WORD at all. I was the 1 playing the music and it had all kinds of profanity going on because we all play the unfiltered versions. Hell its us in locker room And we be jammin and having a great time. Swinney was upset because he happened to be showing a coach out facilities and it could have made it be a bad impression. He did come up to the team meeting room expressing that he doesn’t want to experience that again but he didn’t say “N—a this and n—a that”. I know you probably taking heat behind all this but I’m here to tell you, just pray about it and think a little longer before using social media because it can be taking to another level. I know you were probably upset and emotions got the best of you But hey we all ain’t perfect and we make mistakes. I’m not here to slander you or make you look dumb I just want to speak on my behalf. If It did happen I would have def agreed with you or backed you. No worries though it’s a tough time in the world today and this is a sensitive topic, so everything about it will come out and be talked about. Other than that hope all is well bro and you doing great. ”

Bro, not telling you how you should have addressed it but I was there and it’s false, I don’t recall him saying the N WORD at all. I was the 1 playing the music and it had all kinds of profanity going on because we all play the unfiltered versions. Hell its us in locker room — Brandon Jerrod Ford (@BruceLeroy80) June 7, 2020

And we be jammin and having a great time. Swinney was upset because he happened to be showing a coach out facilities and it could have made it be a bad impression. He did come up to the team meeting room expressing that he doesn’t want to experience that again but he didn’t say — Brandon Jerrod Ford (@BruceLeroy80) June 7, 2020

“Nigga this and nigga that”. I know you probably taking heat behind all this but I’m here to tell you, just pray about it and think a little longer before using social media because it can be taking to another level. I know you were probably upset and emotions got the best of you — Brandon Jerrod Ford (@BruceLeroy80) June 7, 2020

But hey we all ain’t perfect and we make mistakes. Im not here to slander you or make you look dumb I just want to speak on my behalf. If It did happen I would have def agreed with you or backed you. No worries though it’s a tough time in the world today and this is a sensitive — Brandon Jerrod Ford (@BruceLeroy80) June 7, 2020

Topic, so everything about it will come out and be talked about. Other than that hope all is well bro and you doing great. — Brandon Jerrod Ford (@BruceLeroy80) June 7, 2020

Other Clemson coaches and players have responded to Williams. We doubt Swinney will, though he may be asked about it at some point.

[ Reddit CFB ]