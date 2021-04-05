Clemson football’s quarterback situation took a massive hit this past weekend. To make matters worse, it occurred during the Tigers’ spring game.

Taisun Phommachanh, who was the overwhelming favorite to win Clemson’s backup quarterback gig, went down with an injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s scrimmage. He had to leave the field as a result.

It was later confirmed Phommachanh suffered a torn Achilles. He will miss the 2021 season, putting Clemson’s quarterback depth in the danger zone.

“You know, it looks like everybody came through it pretty well, with the exception of the guy in the purple jersey,” Dabo Swinney told the media after the scrimmage, via 247Sports.com. “Looks like he probably tore his Achilles. To be honest with you, the majority of ACLs and achilles injuries that I’ve been around in my career have mostly been non-contact. And that’s this case, obviously, purple jersey doesn’t let him get hit. … So really tough, tough break for Tyson. Having his best spring, and then really having a good competitive day today.”

Swinney isn’t the only Tiger to feel for Phommachanh. Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice sent a classy message to the backup via Twitter.

Clemson football’s new starting quarterback, DJ Uiagalelei, will have to avoid injuries if the Tigers are going to go on another championship run.

Uiagalelei has all the makings of winning the Heisman in coming years. He has a rocket arm and can make plays on the ground. He will have to limit contact to avoid injuries this season.