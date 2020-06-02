Former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd Reacts To Statement By Dabo Swinney

On Monday, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney finally addressed the death of George Floyd. There were a lot of people who were interested in what the high-profile head coach had to say.

“We are all hurting for the Floyd family, and our country,” Swinney said. “I can speak for our entire staff and team in that regards. We have all witnessed disgusting acts of evil over the past week here.

Swinney added that he purposefully wanted to wait before speaking on the issue. An unabashed Christian, he also expressed his opinion in religious terms.

“What I know is I approach everything from a perspective of faith, and it’s that where there’s people there’s going to be racism and greed and hate because we live in a sinful, fallen world,” Swinney said, via USA Today’s Dan Wolken.“… We have so much bad news but really today I want to take a moment and offer some good news and for me the good news is we have a Lord that loves us all and it has conquered already and we all have a choice as to how we think how we love, how we respond and how we forgive.”

There were some who wanted Swinney to say more, knocking him for his inability to mention the words “police brutality” or offer non-biblical solutions. Some also questioned his comments given how much he objected to Colin Kaepernick and NFL protesters in 2016.

One of Swinney’s former players, quarterback Tajh Boyd, sat down with ESPN’s Golic and Wingo and discussed his former head coach and what he had to say. Boyd was largely supportive.

“We’re in a depressing reality right now and I was sitting down and having conversations with a few of my other teammates about this conversation that’s being had and I think a lot of what you get is fear of retribution,” Boyd said this week. “I think that’s why some people were so reluctant to come out and say anything at first because they understand how the power structures work, unfortunately. “What he said I believe is sincere. Coach Swinney loves at such a deep level, it’s hard for him to sometimes see what everything looks like. But the most important thing is he takes heed to what’s being said and he listens. If you look at his surrounding cast, some of his most wise council are African-American men…There are coaches and people within his circle and on his staff that can help him understand the conversation being had right now. I think that’s the most important thing. People are screaming and fighting for acknowledgement.”

Boyd also cited Swinney’s willingness to listen and try to learn and better understand the experience of his black players and coaches as a positive mark for the coach.

“He’s real. I think that’s the big thing,” Boyd said. “Eighty-five percent of the team is black. You know, sometimes, what he said comes off a little cloudy and I think a lot of people resent what he said because of the Kaepernick situation and where we’re at now. But again, the only way to understand it is through education, through experiences.

“He’s not disregarding anybody’s messages from the team. I know a couple former black players who are now pastors who have reached out to him.”

