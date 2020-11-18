Former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd Reveals Tragic Family News

Former Clemson football star Tajh Boyd shared heartbreaking news on Tuesday night. His father Tim has passed away.

Earlier today, Boyd posted a request for prayers for his dad. Tim Boyd suffered a cardiac arrest during a routine surgical procedure and was in serious condition.

“I try to keep my life private but for this I need you and your prayers,” Tajh wrote. “My dad went in for a minor operating procedure late this morning and went into cardiac arrest. Getting air lifted to the hospital now.”

Tonight, Tajh posted a photo of himself and his brother as kids with their dad on Christmas. TJ Boyd, Tajh’s younger brother, confirmed this afternoon that their father had passed away.

Tajh Boyd played for Clemson from 2009-13, finishing his career with 11,904 passing yards and 107 touchdowns. A first-team All-American in 2012, he was drafted by the New York Jets in 2014.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Boyd family during this time.