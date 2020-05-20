When it comes to recruiting, things escalated quickly in the last few weeks for Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee two-sport star Bubba Chandler.

When May began, Chandler was committed to Georgia for baseball. Then, all of a sudden, offers for football began pouring in, including one from Clemson. On May 11, Chandler announced he reopening his recruitment and wanted to play both sports in college.

This afternoon, Chandler revealed his future plans. He will head to Clemson and pursue his baseball and football careers with the Tigers.

“I’m grateful for this opportunity! God has truly blessed me! I can not thank the people who have supported me through this enough! With that being said I’m 1000% committed for football and baseball to Clemson University!” Chandler wrote on Twitter.

Besides Clemson, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Chandler also held football offers from Miami, Ole Miss, Louisville, Charlotte, Western Kentucky, Mercer and others. A standout right-handed pitcher and shortstop in the spring, Chandler’s fastball has topped out at 91 miles per hour. For good measure, he’s also reportedly a scratch golfer.

As a junior, Chandler threw for 2,098 yards and 27 touchdowns while also rushing for 505 yards and four scores. He is listed as the 25th-rated Pro-Style quarterback in the 2021 class, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings.

Currently, Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class ranks No. 1 in the ACC and No. 3 nationally. Chandler is the 12th-overall commitment for the Tigers.