Former NFL Player Rips Targeting Call In Clemson vs. Ohio State

Another Clemson-Ohio State playoff game, another controversial targeting ejection.

Clemson linebacker James Skalski was ejected from Friday night’s game for targeting. The veteran linebacker hit Fields with the crown of his helmet to Fields’ ribs area.

Take a look.

James Skalski was called for targeting and ejected after this hit on Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/0oqTQCTEDi — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2021

Officials deemed the hit worth of an ejection. Skalski will miss the remainder of Friday night’s playoff showdown as a result.

This is about as controversial as targeting ejections get. And Ohio State knows what it feels like.

Buckeyes star defensive back Shaun Wade was ejected from last year’s playoff game for a hit to Trevor Lawrence. It was just as bad as Skalski’s ejection Friday night.

Former NFL offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz ripped the Sugar Bowl’s officiating following Skalski’s ejection. The targeting rule clearly needs to change, unless football as a whole is going to become a non-contact sport.

That’s a horseshit call. There’s no way to defend a)calling targeting. It was a clean tackle to the midsection and B) EJECTING HIM FOR IT. This is not the spirit of the rule and it’s ruining games. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) January 2, 2021

He’s right. Football is a contact sport and the targeting rule has to be adjusted.

Yes, James Skalski’s hit led with the crown of his helmet. But did it really warrant an ejection?

A penalty was most definitely deserved. But it wasn’t a hit to Fields’ helmet, which is exactly the type of hit that causes injuries football is hoping to avoid.

Either way, Skalski is gone for the night and Clemson will be without him for the rest of the night. That could make a major difference in how the game pans out.