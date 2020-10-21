Earlier this football season, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg made headlines when he suggested Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence stay in school if the New York Jets land the No. 1 pick.

“If I were Trevor Lawrence, and the Jets have the first pick in the draft, you would have to think long and hard about staying at Clemson,” Greenberg said. “The Jets are a train wreck and there isn’t any obvious reason to think it’s getting any better.”

Well, he’s not alone. On Tuesday afternoon, former NFL star wide receiver Roddy White also made the same suggestion for the likely No. 1 pick.

“If I’m Trevor Lawrence and the Jets finish with the No. 1 pick, I just go back to Clemson,” White said. “I just go back. I’m gonna go back for another year because I don’t want any part of that organization.”

Spoke with Roddy White today. He said Trevor Lawrence should stay at Clemson if the Jets have the No. 1 pick. Hard to disagree with his reasoning. pic.twitter.com/Kk4l5sc6Wd — Brian Giuffra (@brian_giuffra) October 20, 2020

“Just enjoy your time in college because it would be awful for you to be drafted by the Jets,” White continued. “They don’t know how to put together anything over there as far as quarterbacking, as far as weapons around a quarterback, as far as anything that has to do with offensive talent.”

White and Greenberg aren’t alone in their criticism of the Jets. However, it’s difficult to see Lawrence going back to Clemson just to avoid an NFL franchise.

We’ll find out in a few months what Lawrence decides to do.