Former Ohio State Coach Explains How Trevor Lawrence Surprised Them

The two weeks since their Fiesta Bowl loss have given Ohio State plenty of time to reflect on what went wrong in their loss to Clemson. For former defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who has since taken over as head coach at Boston College, time to review the film has revealed a problem in their preparations to face Trevor Lawrence.

In an interview for ESPN’s film room, Hafley revealed that Clemson surprised them with the number of designed runs that Lawrence ran in the Fiesta Bowl. He noted that the Tigers had only run 15 QB designed runs up until that point.

Hafley also discovered that Lawrence was considerably faster than the staff anticipated. Lawrence finished the game with 16 carries for 107 rushing yards, both career highs.

Trevor Lawrence has certainly proven in his two years as a starter that he’s a man of many talents.

He has about as good of an arm as any player in college football, and athleticism to escape from most pass rushes.

Tonight’s game against LSU will give him the chance to become the first quarterback since AJ McCarron to win back-to-back national championships.

If Lawrence has any other surprises to offer against LSU, he could be well on his way to achieving that feat.