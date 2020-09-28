Game Time, TV Channel Announced For Clemson vs. Miami

Weeks ago the case could have been made that the most anticipated ACC matchup of the 2020 season would be Clemson at Notre Dame. But with the Miami Hurricanes looking like the real deal, their October 10 game against the Tigers now has the mantle.

On Monday, the time and kickoff for the Clemson-Miami game has been set. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. EST and will air on ABC.

That date and time all but confirms that ESPN’s College GameDay will be in South Carolina for the potential ACC title game preview. Assuming Clemson doesn’t lose to Virginia next weekend and there isn’t a major shakeup in the AP polls next weekend, the game will feature the No. 1 team in the nation against one of the only top-10 teams on their schedule.

Miami will be coming off a bye, following three increasingly convincing wins over UAB, Louisville and Florida State. This past weekend they thrashed FSU, winning 52-10 – the most points scored against the ‘Noles since 1976, and the second-highest margin of victory over the team ever.

The ACC has been pretty weak in recent years, which has allowed Clemson trounce most of their regular season opponents. They have just two regular season losses in the past five seasons.

But 2020 seems to be the kind of crazy year that will finally give the Tigers a major regular season test.

Who will win on October 10: Clemson or Miami?