Graphic Shows How Dominant Of A Run Clemson Football Is On

Few programs have been as dominant as the Clemson Tigers over the past decade. In fact, the Tigers are on a pattern of success that few programs have ever achieved.

Clemson and Alabama have been the top programs over the past 10 years. The Tigers have played in four and won two national championships in the past five seasons. Meanwhile, the Crimson Tide have appeared in seven and won five National Championship.

Neither program is going away. But it certainly appears Clemson’s trajectory could propel the program to eventually surpass Alabama whenever the program loses Nick Saban to retirement – which could happen within the next few years.

To boast their recent success, the Tigers posted an impressive graphic on Monday. Clemson is just the fourth program in college football history to “record at least nine consecutive 10-win seasons.” That active streak is tied for third overall. The Tigers sit behind Alabama (12 straight 10-win seasons from 2008-19) and Florida State (14 straight 10-win seasons from 1987-00).

The fun is in the winning—and we’ve been having 𝘼 𝙇𝙊𝙏 of fun! 🐅🐾 pic.twitter.com/jvesadUDMu — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 23, 2020

Fortunately for Clemson, there’s a good chance the Tigers continue their recent dominance. Swinney’s squad enters the 2020 season as one of the few national championship favorites. With Trevor Lawrence under center, the Tigers have a good a shot as any to bring home the title trophy.

Recent recruiting dominance also has Clemson set up for success for years to come.

Clemson is the new class of college football – and it certainly appears the Tigers are here to stay.