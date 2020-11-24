Greg McElroy Has Some Advice For Clemson’s Dabo Swinney

ESPN’s Greg McElroy is the latest media member to criticize Clemson’s Dabo Swinney for his handling of last weekend’s postponed game against Florida State.

Swinney and FSU head coach Mike Norvell have been in a war of words ever since Saturday’s game was called off due to COVID-19. A Clemson reserve player tested positive on Saturday morning after being tested Friday, and Florida State did not feel comfortable playing.

Swinney accused the Seminoles of not wanting to play regardless of the virus, and Norvell fired back at him yesterday. Swinney got another word in last night before McElroy called him out on Twitter today.

The former Alabama quarterback turned ESPN analyst thinks the Clemson head coach needs to let the topic rest.

“Dabo writing the book on ‘How to horrendously handle a canceled/postponed game in 2020,’” McElroy wrote. “Let it go. This is a delicate situation. Put out a classy statement and if you’re understandably upset, voice your frustrations w the system privately. This is not a battle that can be won.”

All in all, McElroy has a point. This entire beef is kind of embarrassing, especially for Swinney.

We know the Clemson skipper won’t back down though, so it wouldn’t surprise us if he continued to argue his case in the coming days.