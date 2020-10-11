The Spun

Decision Reportedly Made On The Heisman Trophy Ceremony

Dede Westbrook of the Oklahoma Sooners, Deshaun Watson of the Clemson Tigers, Jabrill Peppers of the Michigan Wolverines, Baker Mayfield of the Oklahoma Sooners and Lamar Jackson of the Louisville Cardinals pose for a photo with the Heisman trophy during a press conference prior to the 2016 Heisman Trophy Presentation.NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 10: (L-R) Dede Westbrook of the Oklahoma Sooners, Deshaun Watson of the Clemson Tigers, Jabrill Peppers of the Michigan Wolverines, Baker Mayfield of the Oklahoma Sooners and Lamar Jackson of the Louisville Cardinals pose for a photo with the Heisman trophy during a press conference prior to the 2016 Heisman Trophy Presentation at the Marriott Marquis on December 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

A Heisman Trophy will be awarded this year. It just won’t come with the glitz and glam that we usually get in Midtown Manhattan.

That should have been assumed, of course. Any gathering of that many people doesn’t make sense, and most other award ceremonies have been made virtual this year. Add in the advanced age of many of the attendees, and not holding the ceremony in person this year is a no-brainer.

No announcement has been made about how it will go forward this year. ABC/ESPN’s Chris Fowler broke a little news during tonight’s broadcast of the Clemson-Miami game, which might feature one or two Heisman contenders in Tiger stars Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne.

Fowler revealed that the ceremony will be held virtually, AP college football insider Ralph D. Russo shared, for those with eyes glued on Alabama-Ole Miss right now. We still don’t know exactly when it will be. As with everything else, the college football schedule is very much in flux this year, so it will likely be later in December than it usually is.

It is anyone’s guess who will be involved in that virtual Heisman Trophy ceremony at this point though, especially with the Big Ten and Pac-12 sidelined for a few more weeks. Entering the week, ESPN had Lawrence ranked as the top contender, and he hasn’t hurt himself tonight.

Against a promising Miami team, Lawrence has thrown for 248 yards and two touchdowns, with a score on the ground. It hasn’t been Lawrence’s most explosive game, but Clemson has rolled, up 35-17 with 8:31 left.

D’Eriq King has really struggled on the other side of that game, and may be out of contention with today’s performance. The Florida duo of Kyle Trask and Kyle Pitts also lost today, at Texas A&M, though Trask still put up huge numbers. He finished with 312 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions. He certainly remains involved in the race.

And then, of course, you have guys like Justin Fields waiting to play their first games. It’ll be fascinating to see how the Heisman voting shakes out, given how weird this year is compared to your normal college football season.


