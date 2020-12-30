Here’s Who Will Probably Call Plays For Clemson On Friday

The Clemson Tigers were dealt a crushing blow on Wednesday afternoon, as the team announced that offensive coordinator Tony Elliott will not travel to New Orleans for the Sugar Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols.

Elliott has been part of Clemson’s coaching staff since the 2011 season. He originally joined the team as a running backs coach, was promoted to co-offensive coordinator in 2015, and then took over as the full-time play-caller on offense this year.

With a little over 48 hours left until kickoff for the Sugar Bowl, the Tigers have to figure out a way to make up for Elliott’s absence.

According to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports, the early expectation is that Clemson quarterback coach and passing game coordinator Brandon Streeter will call the plays against Ohio State.

Source: Clemson still determining how to handle Sugar Bowl play calling in OC Tony Elliott's absence. The early expectation is that veteran QB coach and pass game coordinator Brandon Streeter will call the plays. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 30, 2020

It makes sense for Streeter to call the plays for the Tigers. After all, he knows which plays best fit Trevor Lawrence’s skillset.

Clemson has been rolling on offense with Elliott calling the plays, averaging 44.9 points per game.

Elliott could potentially return in time for the national championship game if Clemson can take care of business against Ohio State this Friday.

In the event that Clemson struggles early on against Ohio State, head coach Dabo Swinney might have to help out with play-calling. That’ll certainly be something to monitor throughout the Sugar Bowl.