Video: Controversial Penalty Early In LSU vs. Clemson

It didn’t take very long for the first questionable call of the national championship game. During the first quarter of action, Clemson wideout Tee Higgins delivered a crushing block on LSU linebacker Patrick Queen that warranted a flag from the officiating crew.

Trevor Lawrence connected with tight end Braden Galloway on a 42-yard pass. Unfortunately for Clemson, an illegal block from Higgins hurt the team’s field position.

What makes the play from Higgins so brutal for Clemson is that he didn’t really need to block Queen. After all, Galloway had a few steps on the LSU linebacker.

Higgins was called for an illegal block from the officials, which is a 15-yard penalty.

Clemson managed to finish off the drive with a rushing touchdown courtesy of Lawrence.

Here’s the block from Higgins:

Big block but uh 👏you👏can't👏do👏👏that👏 pic.twitter.com/7pCOeJ5kDn — CFB Gif'er (@CFBgifer) January 14, 2020

Not only has Clemson found ways to move the football early in the national title game, the defense is having success against LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Both teams are flying around the field as emotions are running high early in this matchup.

The national championship game is being aired on ESPN. Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit are on the call.