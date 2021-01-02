Hunter Renfrow Not Happy With Clemson vs. Ohio State Refs

For the second-consecutive year a controversial targeting call resulted in officials ejecting a player in an Ohio State-Clemson College Football Playoff semifinal game.

In 2019, officials ejected Ohio State corner Shaun Wade for his hit on Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Just a year later, officials ejected Clemson linebacker James Skalski for his hit on Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Skalski lowered his helmet, hitting Fields in the ribs with the crown of his helmet. Unfortunately for the Tigers, it is textbook targeting call and officials ejected him from the game.

Fans were not happy with the call. They suggested Skalski’s hit should not have resulted in an ejection. Former Clemson standout wide receiver Hunter Renfrow made his feelings known.

“Bogus targeting call are ruining the game of football,” he said on Twitter.

Skalski is one of Clemson’s best players and is the heart of the Tigers defense. Clemson was already losing when he was ejected from the game, but his ejection certainly didn’t help.

At the end of the day, Ohio State dominated Clemson in every phase of the game. Despite taking the shot to his ribs, quarterback Justin Fields played arguably the best game of his career.

Fields finished the game with six passing touchdowns en route to a 49-28 win.

Ohio State advances to the national title game again Alabama.