The Clemson Tigers are off to a rough start in the Fiesta Bowl against the Ohio State Buckeyes. After giving up an early field goal, Clemson missed a field goal, setting the Buckeyes up in great position.

Ohio State took advantage as star running back J.K. Dobbins raced for a 68-yard touchdown run. The score gave the Buckeyes a 10-0 lead.

To make matters worse, the Tigers appear to have lost one of their best offensive weapons. Star wide receiver Tee Higgins headed to the locker room after suffering a nasty fall in the first quarter.

Reporters revealed Higgins left the Clemson sideline with a towel over his head.

Tee Higgins is walking to the Clemson locker room with a towel on his head. Not good. — Grace Raynor (@gmraynor) December 29, 2019

Losing Higgins – especially while trailing – would be a massive blow to the Clemson offense. Higgins led the team in receiving yards and receiving touchdowns during the regular season.

He and fellow wide receiver Justyn Ross give Clemson one of the best wide receiver tandems in college football. However, it looks like Higgins’ night could be over.

Clemson’s offense has struggled early and the team has been out-gained 139-71 through the first 10 minutes of the game. Can Trevor Lawrence lead the Tigers back and make this interesting?

Stay tuned for the latest from the game and an update on Higgins.