Injury Update For Clemson Star Travis Etienne

The College Football Playoff semifinal rematch between Ohio State and Clemson has been everything fans could have wanted and more.

The Tigers opened the game with a long touchdown drive before Ohio State eventually answered. Another Clemson touchdown had the Tigers up 14-7 in the first quarter.

However, the Buckeyes responded with two straight touchdowns to take a 21-14 lead early in the second quarter. To make matters worse for Clemson, star running back Travis Etienne appeared to get injured on a kickoff return.

Etienne went down hard after being tackled by two Ohio State defenders. He eventually walked off the field under his own power, but missed the first few plays of Clemson’s next drive.

Travis Etienne is slow to get up after a great kick return.

The star running back eventually came back into the game for a third down play.

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed Etienne on the throw and Clemson was forced to punt once again. It’s been an offensive showdown tonight and the Tigers can’t afford to lose a star player like Etienne for any amount of time.

Luckily, it looks like Etienne was just shaken up for a few minutes. He should be good to go over the next three quarters of the game.