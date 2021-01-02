The Spun

Injury Update For Clemson Star Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne runs against Ohio State.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 01: Travis Etienne #9 of the Clemson Tigers receives the opening kickoff against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first quarter during the College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 01, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff semifinal rematch between Ohio State and Clemson has been everything fans could have wanted and more.

The Tigers opened the game with a long touchdown drive before Ohio State eventually answered. Another Clemson touchdown had the Tigers up 14-7 in the first quarter.

However, the Buckeyes responded with two straight touchdowns to take a 21-14 lead early in the second quarter. To make matters worse for Clemson, star running back Travis Etienne appeared to get injured on a kickoff return.

Etienne went down hard after being tackled by two Ohio State defenders. He eventually walked off the field under his own power, but missed the first few plays of Clemson’s next drive.

The star running back eventually came back into the game for a third down play.

Star quarterback Trevor Lawrence missed Etienne on the throw and Clemson was forced to punt once again. It’s been an offensive showdown tonight and the Tigers can’t afford to lose a star player like Etienne for any amount of time.

Luckily, it looks like Etienne was just shaken up for a few minutes. He should be good to go over the next three quarters of the game.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.