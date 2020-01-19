The Spun

Clemson Superstar Isaiah Simmons Officially Announces NFL Draft Decision

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons celebrates during the Fiesta Bowl.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Isaiah Simmons #11 of the Clemson Tigers is congratulated by his teammates after an interception against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

On Friday, after Travis Etienne’s shocking decision to return to Clemson for his senior year, attention turned to the team’s best defensive player. Most figured that Isaiah Simmons was definitely NFL Draft-bound, but nothing official was out there.

Per one report, Simmons told the staff entering the 2019 season that it would be his last, barring something unforeseen. That made sense, since he had a great 2018 sophomore campaign.

He did not disappoint this fall. If Chase Young was the nation’s best defensive player, and Simmons’ play calls that into question, the Clemson star was by far the most versatile.

He was probably the best Tiger during Monday night’s National Championship Game, showing off his ability to make plays at every level of the defense.

It was unclear if Simmons would make a grand online announcement, but moments ago, he did just that. Moments after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that he was officially entering the NFL Draft, Simmons tweeted the decision:

From Isaiah Simmons’ post:

“And now, it’s time for me to take the next step in my journey. Today, it is with great humility and gratitude that I announce that I will be DECLARING FOR THE 2020 NFL DRAFT. While I am incredibly excited about the opportunities and challenges that await me, please know that part of my heart will always remain here in Clemson, South Carolina.”

Simmons is most commonly called a linebacker, but that far underplays his role on the defense. He was a true Swiss Army Knife for Brent Venables, playing significant snaps at both inside and outside linebackers, safety, cornerback, and defensive end.

He could cover receivers and was also probably the team’s most dangerous pass rusher.

In the modern NFL, where offenses often go up-tempo and look to exploit mismatches, having a guy like Simmons who can play all over the field is invaluable.

He will likely be a top five-to-10 pick in the NFL Draft this April.

[Isaiah Simmons]


