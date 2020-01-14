NFL Fans Are Freaking Out About Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons

Ohio State’s Chase Young got most of the attention on the defensive side of the ball this year, but Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons is right there with him. The do-it-all Tigers star is making his presence known on the National Championship stage right now.

There may not be a more versatile player in all of college football. He literally plays at every level of the defense.

In an era of spread offenses, mobile quarterbacks, and freakish athletes, having a guy like Simmons who can go from elite pass rusher to a good coverage guy from one play to the next is very valuable. Draft analyst Jordan Reid has been tallying Simmons’ snaps.

Through the first three drives of the game, he played his “natural” linebacker, cornerback, AND defensive end. That isn’t unusual, either.

Isaiah Simmons position counter through 3 drives: • Inside LB: 4

• Outside LB: 3

• Slot CB: 2

• Defensive End: 1

• Outside CB: 1 2 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QB pressure, 1 pass breakup. #11 is a unicorn. There is no comparison for him. — Jordan Reid (@JReidNFL) January 14, 2020

Reid isn’t the only NFL-type salivating over Simmons right now. Jokes aside, for many this is one of their first times seeing Simmons play this year, and he really jumps off the screen as a future superstar in the pros.

Name a Simmons that’s more influential than Isaiah Simmons? pic.twitter.com/kkjaz86X3n — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) January 14, 2020

If I’m the #Panthers, I’d take a HARD look at Isaiah Simmons if he’s available. He’s a true unicorn and a playmaker that this defense desperately needs and missed last season. A true chess piece. He will be high on my team draft board. — Jared Feinberg (@JrodDraftScout) January 14, 2020

Isaiah Simmons might be cementing himself as a top-5 pick. The Lions and Giants could surely use him. — Neal Driscoll (@NealDriscoll) January 14, 2020

read a stat today that said Isaiah Simmons led Clemson in: Passes Defended & Tackles for Loss… pic.twitter.com/WohoDmk6QK — cuzibdressin (@call_meRanch) January 14, 2020

#Clemson LB Isaiah Simmons continues to show why he'll be a very rich young man come April… — Scott Keepfer (@ScottKeepfer) January 14, 2020

"Where do you play Isaiah Simmons" Defense. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) January 14, 2020

Reminder: LB Isaiah Simmons (6'4, 230) once raced RB Travis Etienne (5'10, 200). It was a tie 😱pic.twitter.com/EUOv5P5i5z — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 14, 2020

Hey Isaiah what position do you play? Isaiah Simmons: pic.twitter.com/HT3lBqPMqV — Fields Bettah (@BarryBettah) January 14, 2020

A quick search on Twitter shows fans of just about every NFL team calling for their squads to take Isaiah Simmons.

If you’re not picking in the top five to seven spots of the first round, you may want to start looking into other prospects. Simmons didn’t have much to worry about in that department before this game, and this performance could lock him in as one of the first two defensive players off the board, along with Young.