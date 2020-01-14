The Spun

NFL Fans Are Freaking Out About Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons

Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons celebrates during the Fiesta Bowl.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 28: Isaiah Simmons #11 of the Clemson Tigers is congratulated by his teammates after an interception against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half during the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Ohio State’s Chase Young got most of the attention on the defensive side of the ball this year, but Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons is right there with him. The do-it-all Tigers star is making his presence known on the National Championship stage right now.

There may not be a more versatile player in all of college football. He literally plays at every level of the defense.

In an era of spread offenses, mobile quarterbacks, and freakish athletes, having a guy like Simmons who can go from elite pass rusher to a good coverage guy from one play to the next is very valuable. Draft analyst Jordan Reid has been tallying Simmons’ snaps.

Through the first three drives of the game, he played his “natural” linebacker, cornerback, AND defensive end. That isn’t unusual, either.

Reid isn’t the only NFL-type salivating over Simmons right now. Jokes aside, for many this is one of their first times seeing Simmons play this year, and he really jumps off the screen as a future superstar in the pros.

A quick search on Twitter shows fans of just about every NFL team calling for their squads to take Isaiah Simmons.

If you’re not picking in the top five to seven spots of the first round, you may want to start looking into other prospects. Simmons didn’t have much to worry about in that department before this game, and this performance could lock him in as one of the first two defensive players off the board, along with Young.


