Jalen Rose Has A Strong Response To Dabo Swinney’s Statement

ESPN’s Jalen Rose had a strong response today to Dabo Swinney’s statement on racial injustice and how he’s handled issues within his program.

Swinney has come under fire for a number of reasons recently, including his initial response to the death of George Floyd, his decision to retain assistant coach Danny Pearman after he said the N-word during a practice a few seasons ago and for wearing a “Football Matters” t-shirt last weekend. Swinney addressed all of those topics in a lengthy 14-minute statement last night.

In it, Swinney said he supports the Black Lives Matter movement and that the t-shirt, which has been a promotional message of the National Football Foundation since 2014, was not meant to belittle it. Swinney also explained that he did not fire Pearman because the coach did not call a player the N-word. Rather, he repeated it after a player had said it during practice.

Even after his Monday remarks, Rose wasn’t letting Swinney off the hook this morning on Get Up!.

“Dabo has become a habitual line-stepper,” Rose said. “I remember. I was keeping score. He was one of the collegiate coaches that was really outspoken during the Colin Kaepernick knee scenario and made sure he said publicly that any of his players that did that would be punished. He would not allow it. I just saw him recently online with a shirt that said ‘football matters.’ If that isn’t tone-deaf, I don’t know what is. I’m sitting here trying to think of any word he could have put in front of ‘matters’ right now that would not have been tone-deaf. I still can’t come up with one. I’m not going to overreact to an assistant coach, not saying the word to a player, but Dabo.”

Rose had previously called out Swinney after news of the Pearman incident surfaced last week. He indicated today that he wanted to see the two-time national champion head coach do more with these issues moving forward.

“It’s already too late,” Rose said. “The cover-up is worse than the crime. It already happened. Anything that gets said from now on is fake, phony. If we can brush it under the rug, we’re going to do it. Guess what they did to us in 2017? Brushing it under the rug. Yes, Dabo has a terrific football program that creates so much equity, finance for the university for the city, stuff like that. But I do remember him being one of those coaches because I was keeping score, that said he would not stand for one of his players taking a knee when Colin Kaepernick was doing it. Now when I see that visual that’s taking place around George Floyd, they mirror one another. Your move, Dabo.”

