Clemson Star James Skalski Announces NFL Draft Decision

James Skalski has had quite the career at Clemson. It isn’t done just yet.

Skalski, a Georgia native, was a three-star member of Clemson’s 2016 recruiting class. He’s gone on to win five-straight ACC Championship Games as a member of the program. He’ll have a chance to make it six.

The Second-Team All-ACC linebacker has announced that he will return to the Tigers for one more season. Skalski is taking advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant all fall athletes an extra year of eligibility, as COVID-19 has negatively impacted basically every team in some way this year.

The linebacker had a pretty great announcement of his return. He posted a video from Wolf of Wall Street, with his face put over that of Leonardo Dicaprio as Jordan Belfort, triumphantly announcing that he wouldn’t be leaving his company.

It is nice for Skalski as well, both because he missed time due to injury this year, and his 2020 season ended in a pretty unfortunate fashion. He was penalized for targeting for a hit on Ohio State’s Justin Fields in the College Football Playoff, which led to his ejection for the rest of the contest. It was the second year in a row that he was tossed from a Clemson CFP loss

At the end of the 2019-20 season, Skalski was called for basically the same penalty against Joe Burrow and LSU, and was ejected from the title game.

“Everyone can have their opinion on it, but the bottom line is I gotta keep my head up,” Skalski said after Clemson’s loss to the Buckeyes. “I have nothing but respect for the game and the people I get to compete against. I have to be better.”

Clemson will enter 2021 as the heavy ACC favorite once again, and will be one of the preseason favorites to reach the College Football Playoff. If they get there, hopefully James Skalski will be able to avenge himself after those two ejections.