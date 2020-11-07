Joe Biden’s Speech Could Impact TV For Clemson vs. Notre Dame

On Saturday morning, news networks around the country officially declared former vice president Joe Biden as the president-elect.

According to a statement from the Biden campaign, he will address the nation tonight at 8:00 p.m. ET. That could have a significant impact for college football fans on Saturday night.

There will be several massive college football games kicking off right around the time Biden is set to deliver his speech. Perhaps the most important game of the night will be Clemson and Notre Dame.

Tigers and Fighting Irish fans will be wondering whether NBC will stick with the game or choose to broadcast Biden’s speech. While it’s unclear what NBC will do, they aren’t alone in having to make a tough decision.

Notre Dame vs. Clemson at 7:30 p.m. Joe Biden Addresses the Nation at 8 p.m. What will NBC do??? https://t.co/uKdP2goNtf — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) November 7, 2020

ABC will also have to make a decision whether to broadcast Biden’s speech or air the Stanford vs. Oregon game.

College football fans may just have to allow politics to interrupt their favorite team’s games for a few minutes later on tonight.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see the networks cut into Biden’s speech before going back to their respective game broadcasts.

We’ll have to wait and see how the networks handle their business later tonight.