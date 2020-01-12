Joel Klatt Makes His Score Prediction For LSU-Clemson

We’re just hours away from the College Football Playoff national title game between LSU and Clemson. After a season of predictions – many right and many wrong – FOX Sports’ Joel Klatt has one final pick to make: The national champion.

In a preview of the national title game for FOX Sports, Klatt, Urban Meyer, Matt Leinart and Bruce Feldman made their picks for the game. Meyer and Feldman both picked LSU, while Leinart picked Clemson to score the upset.

As for Klatt, he predicted that LSU would win the game by double digits.

“It is gonna be an LSU home game, and LSU are gonna win because they’ve got the better team. This is gonna be a big one: 42-31. LSU wins it. They win the national title because as Ed O says, ‘We comin’.”

The LSU-Clemson matchup will feature the No. 1 offense in the nation for LSU facing off against the No. 1 defense in the nation for Clemson.

For LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, he will be the second Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback to play in the national title game since the new format was implemented.

Oregon’s Marcus Mariota was the first, but Burrow will be aiming to win the title unlike the Ducks legend.

