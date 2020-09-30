Joel Klatt Makes Pick Between Trevor Lawrence, Sam Darnold

As the New York Jets continue to look like the worst team in the NFL, there’s a very real possibility that they will have the worst record in the league and be in a position to draft QB Trevor Lawrence No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. But should they sacrifice incumbent QB Sam Darnold if that means getting Lawrence?

FOX football analyst Joel Klatt was asked that very question on Wednesday’s edition of The Herd. Speaking to Colin Cowherd, Klatt advocated for taking Lawrence if the opportunity presents itself. He explained that the Jets could either draft Lawrence and trade Darnold for a load of assets, or keep Darnold and trade the top pick for an equally huge haul.

“I would probably go Trevor Lawrence over Sam Darnold,” Klatt said. “You’re in a really good spot if you’re the Jets and land on that spot because you’re going to get a haul, whether it’s for Darnold or the pick.”

He’s right about one thing: Jets GM Joe Douglas could get a ton of assets for trading the No. 1 overall pick. We’ve seen teams offer up as many as three first round picks just to move up three to five spaces in the draft.

Whether Douglas could get similar compensation for Darnold is a different story. It’s hard to imagine that his value will increase by year’s end following a season where he pretty clearly regressed. The Jets getting the No. 1 overall pick would certainly be in part because he didn’t play well during the year.

"I would probably go Trevor Lawrence over Sam Darnold. You're in a really good spot if you're the Jets and land on that spot because you're going to get a haul, whether it's for Darnold or the pick." — @joelklatt pic.twitter.com/h8DB015Uw5 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 30, 2020

That said, there are plenty of teams that would probably love to get their hands on a QB like Darnold. Some NFL analysts believe that he would be an ideal long-term replacement for some of the league’s aging starters.

One thing’s for sure: A lot of changes will be made at Florham Park if the Jets end up with the worst record in the NFL.

They could fire head coach Adam Gase as early as this week if they lose to the Denver Broncos tomorrow.

Will Sam Darnold or Trevor Lawrence be the QB of the Jets in 2021?