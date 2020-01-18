Joel Klatt Praises Dabo Swinney After Travis Etienne’s Decision To Return

Clemson RB Travis Etienne’s decision to forego the 2020 NFL Draft and return to school was Friday’s most shocking news. The Tigers’ back was a projected first round pick by many draft experts.

Etienne wants to help Clemson get back on top after the Tigers’ National Championship loss to LSU. There’s clearly ‘unfinished business’ for the Tigers.

Fox Sports college football expert Joel Klatt was one of many surprised by Etienne’s decision to return to Clemson for the upcoming 2020 season.

Klatt believes Clemson coach Dabo Swinney deserves major credit for Etienne’s return to school.

“The Travis Etienne news is great for CFB…Also continues a trend for Clemson football…the players clearly love playing for Dabo as several have come back for their Sr. year even with 1st round draft grades,” Klatt wrote on Twitter.

Swinney’s coaching style is clearly a key piece of the Tigers’ success both on the field and in the recruiting world. Clemson’s raking in some of the top recruiting classes each and every year now.

With Etienne’s decision to return to school, there’s no question Clemson’s the National Championship favorite for next season.

The Tigers look to ascend to the top of college football once again. Clemson will be as dangerous as ever in the 2020-21 season.