Joel Klatt Releases His New Top 10 After Week 5

Week 4 brought a bunch of huge upsets to the college football landscape, but Week 5 did its best to top it. Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi State and UCF all lost to unranked teams. As a result, Joel Klatt has a new top 10 with a whole bunch of big changes.

Released earlier this morning, Klatt dumped Texas and UCF from his list. Taking their places are Pac-12 titan Oregon and Big 12 leader Oklahoma State.

But Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama are staying on top of the mountain for now. Clemson and Alabama both had very convincing wins over Virginia and Texas A&M respectively. Ohio State are still waiting to play their first game of the season.

Here is Joel Klatt’s new top 10 following Week 5:

Clemson Ohio State Alabama Florida Georgia Miami Penn State Notre Dame Oregon Oklahoma State

Just missing the cut on his list were UNC, BYU, LSU and Cincinnati.

Next weekend will give us just as much juicy drama even if we don’t get the upsets.

No. 1 Clemson takes on No. 6 Miami for ACC supremacy. Meanwhile, Nick Saban battles former protege-turned-rival Lane Kiffin as Alabama plays Ole Miss.

There’s also the Red River Showdown between Oklahoma and Texas, but at this point, the game has a lot less juice in it than usual. The loser of that game will be all but eliminated from Big 12 title contention.

What do you think of the new top 10 Joel Klatt released? Which changes would you have made?