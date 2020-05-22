Clemson Star WR Justyn Ross Will Undergo Surgery

One of the most dynamic players on Clemson’s roster will undergo surgery later this offseason. It turns out that Justyn Ross needs surgery to correct an injury he’s been dealing with since March.

Two months ago, the Clemson wide receiver suffered a stinger injury in his neck. The timing was less than ideal due to the pandemic, which forced several states to get rid of elective surgeries for an extended period of time. Now that states are opening back up, the time has come for Ross to have his operation.

Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated was the first one to break the news about Ross’ surgery. Dabo Swinney and the Tigers haven’t released many details on the surgery his junior wideout will undergo in June.

It’s uncertain if this surgery will force Ross to miss time on the field – assuming the 2020 regular season actually begins on time in the fall. If he does have to miss a few games, the Tigers would have to find a way to replace their best wide receiver.

Clemson star WR Justyn Ross set to have surgery in early June, https://t.co/pU2IPrM4aR has learned. Ross suffered what was termed a "stinger" injury to his neck/shoulder in March during spring practice. More here: https://t.co/VeiWx5h9aD — Larry Williams (@LarryWilliamsTI) May 21, 2020

As a freshman, Ross had 46 receptions for 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns. His production dropped down slightly as a sophomore, as he finished with 66 receptions for 865 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ross’ production on the field has been one of the many reasons that Clemson has made back-to-back national title games.

Clemson lost its top wideout from last year in Tee Higgins to the 2020 NFL Draft. However, a duo of Amari Rodgers and Justyn Ross should be able to pick apart opposing secondaries in the ACC.

[Tiger Illustrated]